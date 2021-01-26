Springettsbury could get its second medical marijuana dispensary

Developers plan to bring a new medical marijuana dispensary to Springettsbury Township, which would be the second of its kind in the area.

Springettsbury's Planning Commission recommended approval in November of plans for Live Parallel, which aims to take over the former Embers Restaurant, located at 100 Memory Lane.

The projected $1 million in indoor renovations to the space will require a conditional use permit in the town center overlay, according to township engineer John Luciani.

Live Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, currently operates 40 locations across Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada and Texas.

The company recently won a Pennsylvania license in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh to operate as a medical marijuana dispensary, according to Planning Commission meeting minutes.

While the township's zoning ordinance allows for medical clinics — which is what the proposed Live Parallel's facility falls under — it still is required to go through the conditional use process to successfully receive a permit, Luciani said.

Since the former facility was categorized under a different use, any future changes will require a conditional use hearing.

Planning Commission Chair Tim Staub identified three conditions for approval of the plans, including landscaping in front of the building, decorative lighting and benches along the sidewalk, according to meeting minutes.

Luciani said the developers need to make the facility "pedestrian friendly" in order for it to meet requirements made by the town center overlay.

"There's going to be a significant development into upgrading the appearance of the structure," he added.

The town center overlay, Luciani said, was an initiative created by Springettsbury's Board of Supervisors in an effort to make its commercial zones accessible for walking.

Live Parallel representatives are scheduled to present the proposal and seek conditional use approval at the 6 p.m. Thursday supervisors meeting, which will be held via Zoom

Interested individuals can join by visiting https://www.springettsbury.com/.

This wouldn't be the township's first medical marijuana facility. Organic Remedies, located at Haines Road and Mount Rose Avenue, opened in 2019.

