York County Food Bank reschedules distribution events due to weather

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Volunteers work to pack holiday food boxes for the annual Give-A-Meal program during a family volunteering day at York County Food Bank's Emergency Food Hub on Haines Road in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Age limit restrictions were lifted for the day to allow younger children to experience being able to give back to those in need. Dawn J. Sagert photo

This week's York County Food Bank distribution events were rescheduled due to weather.

Distributions originally scheduled for Tuesday have been moved to Thursday, according to a news release.

The food bank's drive-thru event is now scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1094 Haines Road.

The organization's walk-up distribution day is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 254 W. Princess St.

Tuesday's forecast calls for rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

