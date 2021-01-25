York County Food Bank reschedules distribution events due to weather
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
This week's York County Food Bank distribution events were rescheduled due to weather.
Distributions originally scheduled for Tuesday have been moved to Thursday, according to a news release.
The food bank's drive-thru event is now scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1094 Haines Road.
The organization's walk-up distribution day is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 254 W. Princess St.
Tuesday's forecast calls for rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
