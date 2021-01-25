State: Another York City district judge office closed for COVID-19

York City's east-end magisterial district judge office has temporarily closed after a court employee tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state office that oversees counties' judicial processes.

The 1285 E. Princess St. office of District Judge Linda Williams, No. 19-1-01, is the latest York County judicial office to close for the coronavirus pandemic. The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts alerted the media to the closure on Monday.

The employee who tested positive last worked in the office on Friday and had followed safety guidelines including social distancing when interacting with the public, the AOPC said.

Williams' office will remain closed to the public until it can be cleaned and until enough staff members are medically cleared to return to work, according to the AOPC.

In the interim, neighboring magisterial district court offices will handle time-sensitive matters, the state office said.

The office of fellow District Judge James Morgan is now reopen, one of his staff members confirmed on Monday.

Morgan's office, at 1215 Roosevelt Ave., is district No. 19-1-02 and was closed for a second time last week due to a court employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to the AOPC.

