Forecast: Snow and ice headed for York County on Monday night

Staff report

Snow and ice are expected overnight Monday in York County, according to the National Weather Service.

York County is under a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday, the weather service announced. The advisory also covers Adams, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.

The area will see up to 2 inches of snow and sleet, followed by up to a tenth of an inch of ice Tuesday morning, the forecast said.

Drivers are cautioned to watch out for slippery road conditions, and the storm is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute, the service said.

Monday is expected to by cloudy, with a high of 39, the forecast said. The low Monday night will be 31, and Tuesday's high will be 36, the NWS said.