North York selects York City Fire after Liberty disbands

York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services will take over coverage of North York borough in February, following the permanent closure of Liberty Fire Co.

The unanimous vote from North York Borough Council during a special meeting Thursday night approved a three-year contract costing $70,000 in the first year, and a 2% annual increase.

York City Fire will begin covering North York on Feb. 11.

"It was brought to us, we gave an offer and we'll just continue with what we've been doing," York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said.

York Area United Fire and Rescue also sought a contract with North York, which would have cost $85,000 in the first year and included a 5% increase in the second year of a two-year contract.

York Area United Fire and Rescue Chief Daniel Hoff said North York had two good options, and either agency would provide the borough with quality service.

"We have a good working relationship with York City, they know we're going to be there if they need us," Hoff said. "I've told this borough before, I don't need an agreement to be a good neighbor. We're going to come help when they need it."

North York paid $62,507 for fire services to Liberty Fire Co. in 2020, according to the borough's budget.

Officials with Liberty Fire Co. said the closure was due to ongoing issues with volunteer retention and finances.

The closure also comes three months after its former chief Stephen Miller was charged with embezzling more than $16,000 from the organization between 2015 and 2019.

"We just can't survive anymore," said Liberty Fire Co. Deputy Chief Kerry Herman on Jan. 16. "It's not safe to the residents of North York borough to not have a fire department that's gonna respond. We had to give up. It's all we can do."

More:After ex-chief charged with embezzling, North York's Liberty Fire Co. disbands

York City's fire department has worked closely with Liberty Fire Co. for a number of years. It has regularly provided aid through personnel and equipment to Liberty Fire Co., Deardorff said.

York City Fire handled nearly 40 emergency calls in North York borough in 2020, he added.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.