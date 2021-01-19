'I was horrified': York City father finds needle in sweatshirt bought from Walmart

Walmart is investigating an incident at its West Manchester Township location after a York City father found a needle inside a sweatshirt he bought for his son on Saturday, the company confirmed.

Ricky Jones said he was "horrified" when he found the object lodged in the pocket of a sweatshirt he bought for his 14-year-old son, Ricky Jr., at the Walmart, located at 1000 Town Center Drive.

Jones quickly took to Facebook to post his frustrations about the incident. The post garnered over 250 shares and 200 comments in a public group.

On Monday, a spokesperson said Walmart will be investigating the incident.

“We appreciate this being brought to our attention and are looking into how it could have happened," said Casey Staheli, a spokesperson for Walmart. "On Saturday, store management spoke with the customers and apologized."

Managers issued Jones a refund and gave him a new hoodie, Staheli added.

Though Jones confirmed he did receive a new sweatshirt from Walmart, he said he was disappointed with how the situation was handled.

Multiple calls to corporate went unanswered, he said, and team members at the West Manchester location could not say why the needle ended up in the sweatshirt in the first place.

On social media, Jones urged individuals to double check clothing purchased from the store.

"I just don't want this to happen to anybody else," Jones said. "Had this happened to a younger child, they might have found it and played with it. Luckily my son is a teenager and knew better."

Jones said he hopes Walmart enacts a policy to ensure something like this doesn't happen again. Staheli refused to answer further questions regarding the potential for a new store policy.

Jones did not file a police report after the incident on Saturday.

"There's no excuse for it," he said. "It's not a ploy to try to get money or tarnish name of the store. I'm a concerned parent and I need to make sure this doesn't happen again."

