Seven more die from COVID-19 in York County

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the death toll to 549 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those deaths, three were reported on Sunday and four were reported on Monday. In addition, 363 new cases on Sunday and 198 on Monday pushed the county's case total to 28,686.

There have been 116,221 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the state's 3,481,716 total negative patients.

Statewide, there were 10,068 probable and confirmed cases reported over the two-day period, bringing the case total to 771,845. There were also 202 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 19,390.

There have been about 23.9 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 397,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 95.1 million confirmed cases and more than 2 million deaths.

