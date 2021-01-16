Man shot Saturday morning in York City

Staff report

A 23-year-old man was shot Saturday morning, according to York City Police.

Officers were dispatched at 10:37 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of Cottage Hill Road and North Pershing Avenue, according to a news release.

While investigating, the officers learned the man had been dropped off at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call York City Police at 717-324-2168. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Or submit at tip at CrimeWatch by going to crimewatchpa.com/submit-tip.

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.