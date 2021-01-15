Five new deaths due to COVID-19 in York County

York County had five additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the death toll to 534, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 27,846, an increase of 183 over the day prior. There have been 114,624 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,440,494 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 748,564. About 76% of patients have recovered. There were also 313 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 18,742

As of Friday, about 23.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 389,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 93.3 million confirmed cases and 2 million deaths.

