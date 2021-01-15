COVID-19 closes York City district judge office for a 2nd time

One of York City's four magisterial district judge offices has closed for a second time because of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The office of District Judge James Morgan at 1215 Roosevelt Ave., No. 19-1-02, is again temporarily closed, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The office was closed after a court employee who was there tested positive for the coronavirus, the AOPC said in a Friday news release.

The infected person was last in the building on Wednesday and used personal protective equipment and practiced social distancing when interacting with the public, according to the AOPC.

The court will remain closed until after it has been cleaned, and until a sufficient number of staff members there are cleared by medical professionals to return to work, the AOPC said.

Neighboring district judges will handle any time-sensitive matters that arise in Morgan's court, the news release states.

Morgan's office closed for the first time in mid August after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

He and his wife have spoken publicly about contracting COVID-19 in August.

On Friday, Morgan told The York Dispatch that he is informing people through Zoom that proceedings are being rescheduled.

He said he expects his office to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 21.

