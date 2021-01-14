Potential buyer makes pitch to York City sewer users

The company looking to purchase York City's wastewater system made its pitch Thursday during the first of two virtual forums, but there was little feedback from city residents.

Representatives from Pennsylvania-American Water, which aims to purchase the system for $235 million, were joined by members of the Pennsylvania Economy League and city officials in what was largely a one-sided exchange. Mayor Michael Helfrich, who is on vacation, was also in attendance despite conflicting reports about whether he'd be available.

Company representatives spent 45 minutes laying out Pennsylvania-American's plans should York City Council vote to go through with the sale. Only three members of the public attending the virtual event made statements during the public comment phase.

“We have a basic fundamental belief that we are solution providers,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania-American Water. “We are convinced that when communities we are a part of are successful, we are successful.”

More:York City avoids government shutdown, passes budget

More:York City will pitch wastewater sale at two public forums

Helfrich, who has spearheaded the push to sell the system, did not comment during Thursday's forum but emphasized the importance of the sale in an op-ed signed by him and Doran, and released later that day.

"The proposed $235 million sale of York’s wastewater system is more than just a financial commitment; it’s an economic signal that the York region is a smart investment with tremendous growth potential," they wrote.

Chaz Green, serving as acting mayor until Jan. 22 while Helfrich is on vacation, moderated the forum and commented only to provide background about the sale and outline the next steps.

City solicitor Jason Sabol emphasized the deal is far from final.

Throughout York City's privatization effort, critics have alleged that the company would hike sewer rates at the first opportunity.

The company has committed to not raising rates for the first three years following the purchase, officials said.

Any future rate hikes would require approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, and any increases would be gradual, Doran stressed, calling it a "very lengthy process."

“We have the burden to show that we’ve been prudent in our investment. We have to show we are operating the system efficiently," he said.

Gerald Cross, a senior research fellow for the Pennsylvania Economy League, said rate increases are inevitable with or without the sale.

The organization estimated that in the short term alone, the city would need to increase its rates by 41% to cover anticipated capital expenditures, which would entail a $51 monthly payment for every 4,000 gallons of water sent to the system.

In general, the city can't afford to turn down the $235 million deal, which includes $15 million in advance, Cross said.

“The city has very few options other than the mechanism of sewer rates and property taxes and income taxes," Cross said. "And they would have to be increased by significant amounts."

Avoiding tax increases was at the crux of the city's decision to sell the wastewater system. By passing a budget last month contingent upon its sale, the city avoided a 48% property tax hike, numerous fee increases and the loss of 21 jobs.

Two members of the public on Thursday, though, still expressed skepticism about the privatization effort spearheaded by Helfrich.

City resident Don Hake took issue with the fact that the sale would privatize the system.

"A for-profit organization is dedicated to make a profit and distributing its dividends," he said. "Is that not true? I have a great deal of skepticism of this."

Kelly Kelch, spokesperson for the York Area Regional Sewer Authority, also read a statement reiterating the authority's opposition to privatization because of concerns about rate hikes.

The authority, composed of five surrounding municipalities, sought to purchase just the wastewater plant. Its members have argued that keeping the plant under local control would be the best way to keep rates down.

"If the sale with American goes through, rates will significantly increase once this three-year freeze is over," Kelch said.

Kelch added that the "exceedingly attractive" $235 million price tag is misleading. The city only has plans to allocate $197 million, and the remaining funds are a "bonus" that would ultimately be paid for with future rate hikes, he argued.

Pennsylvania-American Water is the largest publicly traded water utility company in the state. In total, it manages 20 wastewater plants across the state, and it manages wastewater systems in 13 counties.

One of those counties is York. The company serves about 4,100 customers through its wastewater system in Fairview Township.

York City Council is expected to vote on the sale of its wastewater system in early February. If approved, the sale would then also need to be approved by the York City Sewer Authority.

The PUC would then conduct a six-month review of the potential sale before it is finalized, which city officials anticipate being later this year.

A second public meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Those wishing to participate in the hearings can do so on Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/98804351062?pwd=ZTJ5L0U4c0VsZHBydk5xWjVmWGt3UT09

The forum will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page. Questions can be submitted to wastewatersale@yorkcity.org.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.