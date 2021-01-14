COVID-19 kills 10 more in York County

York County had 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 529 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 27,663, an increase of 388 cases over the day prior. There have been 114,300 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,427,975 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 7,175 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 748,564. About 76% of patients have recovered. There were also 313 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 18,742.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:State police: Gun sales in Pa. surged in Q4 of 2020

As of Thursday, about 23.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 385,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 92.5 million confirmed cases and nearly 2 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.