Fawn Grove brewery to expand to 13-acre site near I-83 in York Township

A two-story brewery is in development on a 13-acre property near Leader Heights Road and Interstate 83 in York Township.

The 28,000-square-foot building will be the future site of a brewhouse, restaurant and expansion to South County Brewing Co., which has an existing location in Fawn Grove, the company announced in a news release in August.

Land development plans for the property, located at 170 Crossway Drive, were filed in November, according to York Township zoning officer Lisa Frye.

"They started some of the site work but not the building yet," Frye said.

According to online York County records, the land was bought on Aug. 7 for $1.1 million.

The heavily wooded property will be cleared for construction, removing an estimated 661 trees, according to a copy of the land development plan.

News of the construction project upset some nearby residents, including Ann Cox, who said it was "heartbreaking" to watch contractors tear down trees near the property where she has lived for 20 years.

"It has been horrible," Cox wrote in a social media post on the app Nextdoor. "(There is) constant noise from the large construction machinery."

A spokesperson for South County Brewing Co. refused to answer questions about the development project, only referring to a news release.

According to the release, the project is expected to finish in 18 months.

South County Brewing's original location, 104 Mill St. in Fawn Grove, will remain open after the York Township site opens.

