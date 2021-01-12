COVID-19 has killed more than 500 in York County

York County had 15 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 505 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 27,005, an increase of 246 cases over the day prior. There have been 113,251 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,403,160 total negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 7,275 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 733,429. About 74% of patients have recovered.

There were also 227 new deaths statewide. The death toll now stands at 18,080.

As of Tuesday, about 22.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 376,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 91 million confirmed cases and more than 1.9 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.