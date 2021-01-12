After ex-chief charged with embezzling, North York's Liberty Fire Co. disbands

Liberty Fire Co. is disbanding after serving North York for 121 years, officials announced Tuesday night.

The announcement of the volunteer department's closure comes three months after its former chief was charged with embezzling from the organization.

"The borough council officially accepts the notice of disbanding Liberty Fire Company," borough solicitor Walter Tilley announced during Tuesday's council meeting.

Former Fire Chief Stephen Miller was charged with the third-degree felonies of theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

Detectives allege that Miller embezzled more than $16,000 from the company between 2015 and 2019.

This is a developing story.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.