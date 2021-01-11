Police: Motorcyclist killed in I-83 crash

Staff report

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 on Sunday, officials said.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday on I-83 in Newberry Township, near mile marker 33, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The biker was riding at a high speed with a group of other motorcyclists when he hit an SUV and lost control, according to police and the York County Coroner's Office.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

There will be no autopsy. The motorcyclist's name will be released after family members are notified, the coroner's office stated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at 717-428-1011.