Police: York County woman found dead along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

A York County woman was found dead along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State troopers were dispatched at 3:09 a.m. Saturday to exit 69 in Susquehanna Township after receiving a report of a person standing near the highway.

Upon arrival, troopers found the woman and later identified her as 31-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Cook, according to police.

Cook was "apparently" hit by a vehicle, but none were found at the scene, police said.

"It is possible that drivers unknowingly or unintentionally struck the victim," police said in a news release.

Individuals with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Harrisburg state troopers by calling 717-671-7500.

