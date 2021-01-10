Firefighter injured battling two-story garage blaze in Conewago Twp.

One firefighter was injured as emergency officials battled a two-story garage fire in Conewago Township, according to the Strinestown Community Fire Co. chief.

Firefighters arrived to fight the blaze just after midnight Sunday in the 2100 block of Bremer Road. Crews finished up around 3:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after slipping and falling on a muddy bank, said Fire Chief Frosty Wertz.

"She now has been released," Wertz said Sunday afternoon.

The "heavy fire" caused the roof of the garage to collapse, destroying a couple of motorcycles and a tractor that were inside, he added.

Though the garage was not attached to a residence, the heat shattered a few windows on a nearby house.

Wertz estimated damages amounted to $125,000 to the garage itself and $300,000 for the contents inside.

The fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.