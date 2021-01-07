Ken Haugh, owner of H&H Castings, remembered fondly by lifetime friend

Ken Haugh was business-savvy, compassionate and down-to-earth, said Fred Wilton, who knew him since childhood.

Haugh died Dec. 23 after a "brief illness" while at Lancaster General Hospital, according to his obituary. He was 76.

Haugh, a Wrightsville native and owner of H&H Castings, was a curious man, said his friend of more than six decades.

"He was an easy going, very likeable guy," Wilton said. "He was interesting. He was always doing something different. He was fun to talk with and shoot the breeze with. And he’s going to be sorely missed, I'll tell you that."

Haugh, a graduate of Eastern York High School, established H&H Castings, a full-service aluminum foundry, in 1965. In 1989, a new foundry was built in Hellam Township, and the family business continued to expand.

Family members of Haugh did not wish to speak for this story, but the man was well known throughout York County's business community not only for his work ethic, but also his personality.

Wilton said Haugh was a man of many interests. He enjoined collecting cars, golfing and traveling.

He could often be found conversing with friends while eating breakfast at the Rivertown Restaurant, where Wilton would periodically join when he was in the area, he said.

“We talked about everything. He was just a really interesting fella. Very unassuming guy," Wilton said.

Haugh is survived by his wife Deb and his daughters Lynne Haugh, Abby Meissner, and Tisha. He is also survived by his brothers William and Rodney Haugh.

In addition, he is survived by his stepsons Patrick, Brian and Mark Duncan of York and Kevin Duncan of Phoenix. He had twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No services for Haugh will be held at this time due to health restrictions, according to his obituary.

His family asks that any contributions in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society located at 314 Good Drive in Lancaster.

