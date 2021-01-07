COVID-19 kills 17 more in York County

York County had 17 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, the second-highest daily increase to date, which brought the death toll to 474, the state Health Department reported.

Thursday's day-over-day increase in deaths is second only to Dec. 31, when 19 deaths were reported.

York County's case total also hit 25,349 on Thursday, an increase of 309 cases over the day prior.

There have been 111,163 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,337,716 negative patients in the state.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway in York County

Statewide, there were 9,698 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 693,087. About 72% of patients have recovered. There were also 265 deaths. The death toll now stands at 17,179.

As of Thursday, About 21.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 361,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 87.4 million confirmed cases and nearly 1.9 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.