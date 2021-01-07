CelebrateARTS offers a week of free virtual and in-person arts events for York County

A week of free events celebrating culture will be the start of a yearlong campaign to raise money for local York County artists and organizations.

CelebrateARTS, hosted by the Cultural Alliance of York County, will feature both virtual and in-person events for county residents.

While activities like art classes and music performances will be available on Facebook Live, event organizers also wanted to incorporate interactive in-person events like scavenger hunts and mural walks throughout York City.

"CelebrateARTS is really a celebration of all things artistic in York without the barrier of cost," said Rita Whitney, a spokesperson for the Cultural Alliance of York County.

Events will launch Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. Each day will feature a different arts organization showcasing talent or offering an educational class.

For example, members from Weary Arts Group will be participating in an interactive storytime event for children on Jan. 22.

Other groups, such as Creative York, will offer online art classes, and DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will make downloadable music performances available, Whitney said.

"We're kind of going above and beyond this year to hire musicians and designers who haven't been working as much," Whitney said.

All online events will be available on each participating organization's Facebook page. A full schedule of events is available at www.culturalyork.org/.

"Typically, more of the events would require pre-registration," Whitney said. "Virtually, as many people as possible can tune in. There's no restriction, which is kind of cool."

In addition to the week of arts, entertainment and culture events, CelebrateARTS will also launch the Cultural Alliance's annual fundraiser.

At the end of the year, money raised will go back to York County's artists and programs.

Interested individuals can donate by visiting www.culturalyork.org/.

"Our arts organizations are struggling. They're still here even though the theaters may be dark right now," Whitney said. "We're just doing our best to keep the arts alive so they can come back when it's safe to do so."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.