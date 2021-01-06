Perry condemns protesters who breached Capitol, calling the scene 'chaos'

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R- Carroll Township, on Wednesday afternoon condemned protesters supporting President Donald Trump after they breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing it to shutter and evacuating lawmakers.

Perry and his colleagues had just begun hearing objections to states' Electoral College votes in support of President-elect Joe Biden. It was part of a bid from Trump's congressional supporters, including Perry, to overturn Biden's victory.

However, pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol and stormed the House and Senate chambers, according to The Associated Press, while lawmakers and journalists were evacuated.

"Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law — not chaos and talks of coups," Perry tweeted. "I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace."

A significant portion of those responding to Perry's condemnation accused the Freedom Caucus member as well as the president of being complicit in the violence.

Perry last week had already indicated he would vote against Biden electors, and he has a history of repeating the same baseless falsehoods about the November election.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump had called Vice President Mike Pence, who was also evacuated, a "coward" for not moving to block Biden's electors, setting the tone for the calamitous demonstration. It was the culmination of a months-long crusade by Trump to overturn his loss to Biden, one fueled by conspiracy theories and political threats.

Prior to the storming of Capitol Hill, Trump rallied his supporters outside the White House and reiterated baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud and illegal voting practices in swing states, including in Pennsylvania.

“I’m calling on Congress and state Legislatures to pass sweeping election reforms, and you better do it before we have no country left,” Trump said. “Today is not the end, it is just the beginning.”

After the violence erupted, Trump in a tweet asked his supporters to remain peaceful.

Perry has been one of the president's most adamant supporters within Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, including his support for Trump's effort to override voters in Congress. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, has also announced his intention to support the effort.

This past month, Perry was among 126 House Republicans to sign onto an amicus brief supporting a petition last month that would have disenfranchised nearly 150,000 voters in his own district.

The petition filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would have nullified election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Supreme Court, however, promptly rejected due the measure due to a lack of standing. It was one of dozens of legal challenges to election results that was shot down.

