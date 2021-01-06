COVID-19 kills 11 more in York County

York County had 11 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 457 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There have been now been 96 deaths over the past 14 days. The county's case total also hit 25,040, an increase of 432 cases over the day prior. There have been 110,870 negative patients in the county, about 3.3% of the total 3,326,956 in the state.

More:York County will use CARES Act money for local COVID-19 data dashboard

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

Statewide, there were 9,474 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 683,389. About 71% of patients have recovered. The were also 368 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 16,914.

About 21.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 357,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 86.6 million confirmed cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.