11 more in York County die due to COVID-19

York County had 11 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 446 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 24,608, an increase of 450 over the day prior. There have been 110,515 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,315,134 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 8,818 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 673,915. There were also 185 deaths. The death toll now stands at 16,546.

As of Tuesday, about 20.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were nearly 354,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 85.9 million confirmed cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.

