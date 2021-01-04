York County has nine new deaths linked to COVID-19

York County had nine new deaths reported linked to COVID-19 over a two-day period, bringing the death toll to 435 as of noon Monday, according to the state Health Department.

Of those deaths, one was reported Sunday and and eight were reported Monday. There were an additional 285 cases, bringing the total to 23.598 cases.

Statewide, there were 8,992 additional cases, bringing the total to 665,097. There were also 142 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 16,361.

As of Monday, about 20.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 351,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 85.3 million confirmed cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.