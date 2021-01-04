Coroner: 67-year-old man dies in fire in Manheim Township

Staff report

A 67-year-old man died in a Sunday night fire in Manheim Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Lineboro Road, according to a report from the coroner's office.

The man was declared dead by the office at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The man's identity and his cause and manner of death will be released after the family is notified, according to the coroner's office.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for more information.