York County History Center staying closed through March

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
York County History Center in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The York County History Center will remain closed through March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced. 

The center reopened its sites back in July 2020 but closed to the public again in November as cases increased throughout the holiday season, according to its Facebook page.

The organization intended to reopen Saturday, but later decided against it.

Nicole Smith, the director of library & archive, discusses the Share Your Story: COVID-19 project that the center is working to build at York County History Center in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Smith says they are seeking submissions of personal experiences and photos to document this time in history for York County. Dawn J. Sagert photo

"The current plan is to reopen to the public beginning on April 1, 2021 as long as restrictions and safety allow," according to the release.

The York County History Center will continue providing online events. 

"During this time, our team will continue to work behind the scenes to provide you with online resources and digital content," the organization said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at  @tina_locurto.