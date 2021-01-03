York County History Center staying closed through March

The York County History Center will remain closed through March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced.

The center reopened its sites back in July 2020 but closed to the public again in November as cases increased throughout the holiday season, according to its Facebook page.

The organization intended to reopen Saturday, but later decided against it.

"The current plan is to reopen to the public beginning on April 1, 2021 as long as restrictions and safety allow," according to the release.

The York County History Center will continue providing online events.

"During this time, our team will continue to work behind the scenes to provide you with online resources and digital content," the organization said.

