York County under winter weather advisory

Staff report

York County is under a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The area can expect freezing rain mixed with rain, for an ice accumulation ranging from a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain should change to rain in most areas as temperatures rise above freezing

“Untreated roads and sidewalks could be very slippery,” the advisory states. “Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible over higher elevations.”

The winter weather advisory also includes Lebanon and Lancaster counties.