State: 19 more die from COVID-19 in York County

York County had a record-breaking 19 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 419 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Thursday marked the second day this week where the county surpassed its previous day-over-day high for new deaths. On Tuesday, the county reported 15 deaths and Coroner Pam Gay voiced concerns about a lack of space at the morgue her office shares with York Hospital.

York County also reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 23,283. There had been 108,992 patients in the county who had tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,265,129 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 8,992 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 640,325. About 67% of patients have recovered. There were also 306 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 15,978.

As of Thursday, about 19.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 342,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 82.9 million confirmed cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.