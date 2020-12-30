400 York County residents have died due to COVID-19

York County had six additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 400 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county also saw 383 new cases, which brought the total to 22,920. There have been 108,672 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,254,297 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 8,984 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 631,333. About 66% of patients have recovered. There were also 319 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 15,672.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

As of Wednesday, about 19.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 338,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 82.2 million confirmed cases and nearly 1.8 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.