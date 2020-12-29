State judge: Transource project would be 'detrimental' to economy, environment

A controversial power line project should be rejected because it it serves little purpose and would have "detrimental" economic and environmental effects for nearby land owners, a state judge recently concluded.

The $372 million project, headed by Transource Energy, would develop 16 miles of new transmission lines in Pennsylvania and Maryland, including in a portion of York County.

An administrative judge for the state Public Utility Code, Elizabeth Barnes, made the recommendation that Transource's proposal should be rejected on Dec. 23 in a 153-page report.

"The applicant has failed to show need for the project within the meaning of commission regulations and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Code," wrote Barnes. "Further, the project will have detrimental economic and environmental impacts."

Transource has argued the need for the project to reinforce the electric grid, address reliability issues and reduce energy prices in the region, according to Todd Burns, director of Transource Energy.

“We are disappointed with the Administrative Law Judge’s recommendation, and we will continue to pursue the regulatory steps in Pennsylvania to obtain approval for the project," Burns said in a statement.

Participating parties have 20 days to file objections to Barnes' conclusions. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, no parties had yet to file, according to PUC Spokesperson Nils Hagen-Frederiksen.

Following that response period, there will be a 10-day period for comments from the project's opponents to respond to any objections.

"After that clock has run, the case gets officially transferred over to the commissioners for their evaluation and consideration," Hagen-Frederiksen said. "There is no specific time table on that."

Though it only will take 30 days for the case to be moved to the commissioners, Hagen-Frederiksen said it could take additional time for the case to appear on a public meeting agenda because of the project's scale.

"Certainly with a case this complex, the review is going to take some time," he said.

Transource Energy filed its application for the power line project with the PUC in 2018.

The project would include a new transmission line connecting a new substation in Lower Chanceford Township to the existing Conastone Substation near Norrisville in Harford County, Maryland.

A segment would also run through Franklin County.

In response to the project, opposition groups — including Citizens to Stop Transource — have formed. The organization protested the project's development, which would have crossed about 40 properties in York County.

In October 2019, Transource filed a new scaled-back route that would no longer affect those properties, including farmland owned by Dolores Krick, president of Citizens to Stop Transource.

"Because of the settlement, we are not at liberty to comment against the project," Krick said Tuesday via email. "However, we are very happy that the end of the fight is near."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.