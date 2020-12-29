Parliament Arts launches virtual New Year's Eve event for York City

In lieu of an in-person New Year's Eve celebration this year, The Parliament Arts Organization is launching a virtual event to usher in the new year and to say goodbye to 2020.

The event will be livestreamed via the organization's Facebook page at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and will feature five local musicians with pre-recorded gigs at different locations in York City.

Featured bands participating this year are BoomPop, Eli Weary, Ambitious Caban, Brandt Kingsley, and RalphReal and the Family Jam.

In-person events for New Year's Eve are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors in an effort to mitigate COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

"I have learned during these times that the moving parts of virtual events may look different than live events, but they are just as difficult to produce," said Collin Holder, executive director of The Parliament Arts Organization, via email. "This has been a true community effort."

Additionally, as an alternative to New Year's fireworks, Holder said his organization has been working to prepare a light show on the Rupp Building, at 2 W. Market St.

Light shows will be hosted at the top of every hour from 7 to 9 p.m., kicking off on Tuesday and running through Saturday.

Donations are being accepted to help fund both events. Interested donors can visit The Parliament Arts Organization's website at www.parliamentyork.org/.

