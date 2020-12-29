At least two York County restaurants rebuff state closure order

At least two restaurants in York County are openly flouting closure orders from the state after they continued dine-in services despite ongoing COVID-19 mitigation policies.

As of Tuesday, when the county reported a record-breaking 15 deaths linked to COVID-19, both Round the Clock Diner East in Springettsbury Township and Mamma's Pizza in Wellsville were serving customers.

Round the Clock Diner East was ordered by the state Department of Agriculture to close Monday, according to a Facebook post by its owner, Themistokles Sacarellos. Mamma's Pizza was ordered to close Dec. 18, according to the department's website.

"Christmas + New Years Card from the State: Wolf and Levine, we will not close. We the people have spoken, open your EARS!" Sacarellos wrote on Facebook.

It was not clear whether the Round the Clock Diner location in Manchester Township was also ordered to close. On Tuesday, Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers did not respond to follow-up inquires seeking clarification.

However, like the Springettsbury location, its parking lot was lined with cars on Tuesday morning.

Its windows were covered with what appeared to be white paper or paint, making it impossible to see inside. A spokesperson did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

Mamma's Pizza also appeared to be serving customers in some capacity, with six cars parked in its lot as of noon Tuesday. When reached Tuesday on Facebook, the manager of Mamma's Pizza's page declined comment.

As COVID-19 cases continued to surge throughout the state, Gov. Tom Wolf on Dec. 10 announced that, for three weeks, indoor dining would be prohibited. The order is in effect until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Despite massive backlash, legal challenges to the order have failed.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner denied a petition filed by two restaurant owners and a Hershey-area restaurant trade association that claimed the order was unconstitutional, reported The Associated Press.

Regardless, as was the case during past shutdown orders, which Round the Clock Diner also defied this summer, at least some restaurants are ignoring the orders, which have throttled the hospitality industry throughout 2020.

On Tuesday, multiple restaurants between York City and Wellsville appeared to be serving customers inside their dining rooms.

"You're potentially making your friends and relatives sick, and possibly even killing them," York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said Tuesday when expressing concerns that residents are ignoring safety guidelines and holding public gatherings.

The state is still threatening a variety of penalties if businesses don't comply. But it's unclear when, and if, all businesses that are not complying with mitigation efforts will see consequences.

"If a restaurant continues to stay open in defiance of the close by orders notice, then the department would forward the issue to the Department of Health for further action," Powers said Tuesday.

However, there was no timeline for when a violating restaurant could expect the penalties to be levied, she said.

An agency's decision to issue a warning or a citation is made on a case-by-case basis, but continued noncompliance can lead to fines, licenses being suspended or licenses being revoked entirely.

If a restaurant continues to operate without a license, it can be fined as much as $10,000 per day. The business also can be forced to close entirely.

In addition to general enforcement, individuals can report noncompliance on the Department of State website.

Once vetted by a department, the complaints are typically handled by the state police or local law enforcement.

Between Dec. 14 and Sunday, the state Department of Agriculture had ordered 73 businesses statewide to close. There were also 134 inspections due to coronavirus-related complaints and 180 warnings.

Three of those inspections and 13 of those warnings occurred at York County restaurants.

As of noon Tuesday, York County had 22,537 COVID-19 cases and 394 deaths linked to the disease. Statewide, there were 622,349 cases and 15,353 deaths.

— Reporter Erin Bamer contributed to this story.