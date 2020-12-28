Police: Man shot in 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City

An 18-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue on Monday afternoon, according to York City Police.

The incident, which was reported at 1:26 p.m., left the man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to York Hospital. At least three cars and one residence were also struck with bullets, said Sgt. Dan Lentz.

The investigation remains ongoing and police had not made any arrests as of 5 p.m. Monday.

— This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

