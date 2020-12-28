Police: Two charged after chase ends in crash that injures two in another car

Staff report

Two people from Baltimore are charged after a police chase ended in a crash that injured two other people on Sunday afternoon in York Township.

The incident began just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper clocked a blue Ford Fusion going 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 83, according to a news release from state police.

When the trooper tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and got off the highway at the Leader Heights Road exit, driving east on Leader Heights Road at more than 90 mph and driving in the westbound lane, state police said.

At the intersection of Leader Heights Road and South Queen Street, the driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle, which rolled over and trapped two occupants, an 82-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both from Dallastown..

Members of the Goodwill Fire Co. freed the two people, and they were taken to York Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The two occupants of the fleeing car are charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, according to state police. They are Tychic Ellerby, 18, and Shon Palmer, 26, both from Baltimore.

Both Leader Heights Road and Queen Street were closed for several hours Sunday afternoon after the crash.