Five more die in York County because of COVID-19

York County had five new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the death toll to 379 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

All five deaths were reported on Monday. The county also saw 456 cases over the past two days, 251 of which were reported Sunday, and 205 of which were reported Monday. The case total now stands at 22,293.

Statewide, there were 8,663 additional cases over the two-day period, bringing the total to 613,804. About 64% of patients have recovered. There were also 203 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 15,086.

There have been 3,238,091 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 108,015 of whom reside in York County.

As of Monday, about 19.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 333,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 81 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

