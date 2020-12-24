COVID-19 kills 9 more in York County

York County had nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 370 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 21,255, an increase of 358 cases over the day prior. There have been 106,231 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,193,528 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 9,230 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 590,386. About 63% of patients have recovered. There were also 276 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 14,718.

As of Thursday, about 18.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 326,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 78.8 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.