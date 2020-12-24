Hanover police make arrest in Christmas eve homicide

A Dillsburg man has been arrested in the Christmas Eve death of a 59-year-old Hanover man, police said Thursday.

Patrick Charles Guyer, 24, is facing charges of homicide and burglary, both first-degree felonies.

Hanover Borough Police arrested Guyer in Dillsburg without incident Thursday, Chief Chad Martin said in a news release.

Guyer's preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday before District Judge Dwayne Dubs, court documents state.

As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, Guyer had not yet been remanded to York County Prison.

The name and address of the man who died have not yet been released.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of High Street shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Once they arrived, it appeared someone had broken into the home and police found the man inside, Martin said.

The York County Coroner’s Office arrived just before 4 a.m. Deputy Coroner Tania Zech found the man had “apparent injuries inflicted by another,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Hanover Borough Police and York County detectives are investigating.

