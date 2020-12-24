Body found in Spring Garden Township

Staff report

A 39-year-old man was found dead Tuesday outside in the 700 block of North Sherman Street.

Lonny Neiman, formerly of the 4700 block of Valley Acres Road in Hellam Township, might have been dead for several days or more, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

More:Fingerprints helped police identify suspect in Spring Garden Twp. stabbing, robbery

More:Spring Garden-area magisterial district judge office temporarily closed for COVID-19

His body was discovered around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to the rear of an address on North Sherman Street, the release states. It’s unknown if Neiman died at that location, the coroner’s office noted.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, and the results are pending.

Anyone with information about Neiman’s death is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.