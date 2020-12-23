COVID-19 kills 11 more in York County, smashes record

York County had 11 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, a record-breaking increase that brought the death toll to 361, reported the state Department of Health.

The previous record of 10 deaths was set on Dec. 15, which was then matched on Saturday. The county's case total on Wednesday also hit 20,897, an increase of 565 cases since the day prior.

Statewide, there were 9,605 new cases, bringing the case total to 581,156. about 62% of patients have recovered. There were also 230 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 14,442.

There have been 3,181,266 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 105,798 of whom reside in York County.

As of Wednesday, about 18.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 323,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 78.2 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.