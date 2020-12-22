8 new COVID-19 deaths push York County's total to 350

York County had eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 350 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 20,332, an increase of 204 cases over the day prior. There have been 105,280 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,168,882 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 7,962 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 571,551. About 61% of patients have recovered. There were also 231 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 14,212.

As of Tuesday, about 18 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were nearly 320,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 77.6 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

