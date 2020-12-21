York County breaks 20K COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths

York County had 689 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the case total to 20,128 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those cases, 321 were reported Sunday and 368 were reported Monday. There were also five new deaths over the two-day period, four of which were reported Sunday and one of which was reported Monday. The death toll now stands at 342.

Statewide, the case total hit 563,589 over the two-day period, an increase of 15,100 cases. About 61% of patients have recovered. There were also 156 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 13,981.

There have been 3,160,075 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 105,161 of whom reside in York County.

As of Monday, about 17.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 317,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 77 million confirmed cases and nearly 1.7 million deaths.

