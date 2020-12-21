Proposed $30M senior living community in York Twp. aiming to open by fall 2022

A new senior living community with plans to include a movie theater, hair salon and library is hoping to break ground by next summer, developers said.

The $30 million joint venture by IntegraCare and construction company Avenue Development, will raise a single four-story complex with 130 units for independent and assisted-living apartments in York Township.

It will also feature 20 units dedicated to memory care — specifically for residents with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, said Matt Kwapis, the vice president of development for Avenue Development.

"What we're trying to do is bridge the latest technology that's out here focused on seniors," Kwapis said. "Whether that be technology that helps them with care, keeping in touch with family members or keeping them safe."

The proposed senior living facility will be located on Springwood Road near Interstate 83 in York Township. The 16.5-acre site, if approved by the township's Board of Commissioners, would be built on a former farm.

Demolition and building permits are expected to be submitted by March, followed by the start of construction by summer, Kwapis said.

"Right now we're in the design process," Kwapis said. "Once we clear all the hurdles we will be able to start construction. I would say late fall of 2022 is the target (for opening) right now."

In addition to a theater, library and hair salon, the senior living community will also include a fitness center, therapy area, card room and bistro. All amenities will be located in the same building as the apartment units.

Eric Walker, the executive director of sales and marketing for IntegraCare, said some of the technology that would be implemented into apartments includes keyless door entry systems, automatic slide doors, emergency call systems and air purifiers.

IntegraCare currently operates 11 facilities across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

"It's a community within a community," Walker said. "All of the things that you and I go out to do, they can do within the community themselves."

