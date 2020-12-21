New Hope Ministries receives $500K in COVID-19 emergency funding for families

New Hope Ministries will be receiving an additional $500,000 in funding to assist families who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Sunday.

The emergency assistance funding, provided through donations from community churches and charity organizations as well as grants from York, Adams and Cumberland counties, can help individuals with needs such as food, eviction prevention and emergency housing assistance.

"We know that unemployment is climbing, businesses are shutting down and people in our communities are being severely affected right now," said Eric Saunders, executive director of New Hope Ministries, in a news release.

Residents in need of financial aid are asked to contact the organization at 717-432-2087.

Since the pandemic began in March, almost 4,000 people received assistance from New Hope through its emergency, basic needs and job training programs.

"There is no good time to lose a job, risk losing your home, or not know where your next meal is coming from," Saunders said. "We believe that nobody should be hungry, cold, or homeless, especially during the holidays."

