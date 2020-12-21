Dense, freezing fog blankets York County on Monday morning

Staff report

Pockets of dense and freezing fog will greet drivers in York County on Monday morning, the National Weather Service warns.

All of the Susquehanna Valley will see areas of dense fog until 9 a.m., the NWS said, a result of calm and moist air hanging over the snowpack.

The fog will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in some areas, and untreated roads, sidewalks and elevated surfaces could be coated with a thin layer of ice, the service warned.

Drivers are urged to leave plenty of time for the morning commute and to slow down because roads that look wet could be icy.

York will have a partly sunny day on Monday with a high of 42, and there could be snow and rain in the evening, with a low of 33.