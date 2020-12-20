Fire chief: Five cats die in mobile home fire in Conewago Twp.

Five cats died as a result of a shed fire that spread to an adjoining mobile home Saturday evening in Conewago Township, a fire chief said.

The Strinestown Community Fire Co. responded to the incident at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Waldorf Drive.

"It was well involved when we go there, both for the shed and the mobile home," said Fire Chief Frosty Wertz. "We did have it under control pretty rapidly."

The fire originated in a shed and spread to a mobile home, causing damages to both structures, Wertz said.

Apart from the cats who died in the blaze, there were no injuries to firefighters or residents during the incident.

The single occupant of the mobile home was not home during the fire, according to Wertz.

The victim did not receive assistance from Red Cross and sought her own arrangements instead.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by state police.

Wertz did not have information about damage estimates.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes, and Conewago Township supplied salt to lay on icy roads near the incident, Wertz said.

"Even though it was a little icy, we were overall good," he added.

In response to the blaze, a GoFundMe has been set up by the victim's sister, Brittany Baer.

"My sister lost everything," the GoFundMe campaign reads.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the campaign raised $50.

