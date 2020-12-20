Code orange air quality action day declared Monday for Susquehanna Valley

A code orange air quality action day has been declared for the Susquehanna Valley, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Sunday.

High concentrations of fine particulates are expected Monday morning due to increasing weekday emissions, the DEP said. The increase in particle pollution could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to a news release.

Code orange concentrations of fine particle pollutant usually come along with unseasonably warm temperatures.

The air quality in York County is expected to improve by Tuesday, the release stated.

"Particle concentrations may then increase again Tuesday night into Wednesday as high pressure passes over the area, but concentrations are only expected to reach the moderate range," according to the release.

Residents within the code orange air quality action day area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling; and

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.