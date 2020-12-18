Another seven dead in York County because of COVID-19

York County again had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the death toll to 327 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

It was the third day in a row seven additional deaths were reported in the county.

The county's case total also hit 19,039 since the outbreak began, an increase of 483 cases over the day prior. There have been 103,728 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the 3,118,874 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 9,320 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 538,655. About 60% or patients have recovered. There were also 216 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 13,608.

As of Friday, about 17.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 310,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 75.1 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.