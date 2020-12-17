Seven more die in York County due to COVID-19

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 320 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 18,556, an increase of 324 cases over the day prior. There have been 103,132 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,101,764 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 9,966 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 529,335. About 60% of patients have recovered. There were also 224 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 13,392

As of Thursday, about 17 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 307,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 74.4 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.

