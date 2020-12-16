York County municipalities declare snow emergencies

Staff report

With up to 20 inches of snow expected between now and Thursday morning, several York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies.

In York City, all vehicles along the snow emergency routes must be moved or they could be ticketed or towed. Parking will be free in city parking garages and lots but vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. Friday.

The following streets are impacted:

Market Street, city limit to city limit;

Philadelphia Street, city limit to Carlisle Avenue

Queen Street, city limit to Arch Street

George Street, city limit to city limit

Princess Street, city limit to city limit

Duke Street, Jackson Street to North Street

West King Street, from South Beaver Street to South George Street

Beaver Street, from North Street to West College Avenue

To report a concern, contact the snow emergency hotline at 717-849-2228.

These municipalities also have declared snow emergencies:

Hanover

Loganville

West York

North York

East Prospect

Fairview Township

Shrewsbury Boroughs

Hopewell Township

East Hopewell Township

The Northeastern Area Emergency Management area.