York County municipalities declare snow emergencies
With up to 20 inches of snow expected between now and Thursday morning, several York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies.
In York City, all vehicles along the snow emergency routes must be moved or they could be ticketed or towed. Parking will be free in city parking garages and lots but vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. Friday.
More:UPDATE: Winter weather advisory for Monday, 12 inches of snow forecast for Wednesday
The following streets are impacted:
- Market Street, city limit to city limit;
- Philadelphia Street, city limit to Carlisle Avenue
- Queen Street, city limit to Arch Street
- George Street, city limit to city limit
- Princess Street, city limit to city limit
- Duke Street, Jackson Street to North Street
- West King Street, from South Beaver Street to South George Street
- Beaver Street, from North Street to West College Avenue
To report a concern, contact the snow emergency hotline at 717-849-2228.
These municipalities also have declared snow emergencies:
Hanover
Loganville
West York
North York
East Prospect
Fairview Township
Shrewsbury Boroughs
Hopewell Township
East Hopewell Township
The Northeastern Area Emergency Management area.